ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, WA

Washington man recovering after he was shot in mouth by armed robbers

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujSkL_0gHkF7MZ00
Washington man recovering after he was shot in mouth by armed robbers (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PARKLAND, Wash. — A Washington man is recovering at home after he was shot in the mouth by armed robbers on Friday.

According to KIRO, Matthew Phillips was getting ready to take his daughter, Bailey, 3, to daycare when he said a man with an AR-15-like rifle came up come from behind an RV. Phillips said the man allegedly held the rifle to the back window where Bailey was sitting and asked for money. The man then made his way to the driver’s side of the truck and Phillips quickly was able to get the rifle away from him.

Phillips told KIRO that he got into his truck and put the truck in gear. Suddenly, the man was in front of him. The man told him he needed to stop so he tried to back up the truck but that was when the man fired multiple rounds into the truck, one of them hitting him in the mouth.

Even though he was shot, Phillips got up and said he was able to hold the robber down until the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department arrived, according to KIRO. Residents in the area tried to step in to help Phillips until a 17-year-old girl went into his truck, grabbed the rifle and tried to threaten him.

According to KIRO, the teen girl cooperated with the PCSD deputies and both her and the man were taken into custody.

Phillips’ tongue needed stitches and he lost a few teeth, KIRO said. He is expected to recover. He is planning to move out of the area, according to KIRO.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

45-year-old shot and killed in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 45-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast, DC. According to the news release, at around 4:47 p.m. police got a call of a shooting. When they arrived at the area they found an adult male with a gunshot wound, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Alexandria woman dies after bus stop assault

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating their 12th homicide of the year, after a 63-year-old Alexandria woman died from injuries following an assault earlier this month. Just after midnight on June 17, Fairfax County police officers came to a bus stop on Richmond Highway, after a passerby reported a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WDVM 25

23-year-old dead after Sunday morning shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 23-year-old is dead after a shooting in the  500 block of 50th Street, Northeast, that happened Sunday morning. According to the news release, at around 12:41 a.m., police got a shooting call. When arriving at the area, they found two adult male victims with apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkland, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, WA
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
WDVM 25

15-year-old dies after Saturday night shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old was shot and killed Saturday night. Around 9:20 p.m. DC Police responded to the 1700 block of 8th St, Northwest for a shooting. According to the news release, police found an adult male and a teenage male both on the ground with gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Man shot attempting to escape carjacker in Southeast DC

A man is in the hospital after he was shot following a carjacking in Southeast D.C. early Saturday morning. It happened a little after 1 a.m. when police say the man was carjacked. The carjacker then drove him from Prince George’s County through the District attempting to get the victim to withdraw money from ATMs.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Woman found injured at Alexandria bus stop dies; murder investigation underway

Fairfax County police are trying to determine what happened to a 63-year-old woman who died after being found injured at an Alexandria-area bus stop on June 17. A passerby found Michelle Huntley of Alexandria with upper body trauma just after midnight June 17 in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway. Huntley was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died Saturday, police said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbers#Violent Crime#Pcsd#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville grocery store

Rockville City police officers responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a grocery store Friday afternoon, June 24, 2022. The assault was reported at a supermarket in the 1900 block of Veirs Mill Road in the Twinbrook area at 2:51 PM. A suspect was also accused of shoplifting in the incident. Lotte Plaza Market is located on that block.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
38K+
Followers
77K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy