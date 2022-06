Online searches for the term “bitcoin dead” have surged in recent days following one of the worst price crashes in the cryptocurrency’s history.Data from Google Trends shows that the spike in searches coincides with bitcoin’s latest price capitulation, which saw it fall from above $30,000 at the start of June to below $20,000 this weekend.It is the latest severe drop in a series of price falls that began last November when bitcoin was trading at record highs close to $69,000.Previous price crashes following record-breaking rallies in 2013 and 2017 also saw searches for the term rise in the US and...

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO