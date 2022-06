FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Robert Moore has won the first Gold Glove in the history of the Arkansas baseball program. Moore won the award as the nation's top second baseman. Moore has combined with shortstop Jalen Battles to form one of the best defensive middle infields in all of college baseball, on an Arkansas team that has used team defense as a spark on its current run in Omaha.

