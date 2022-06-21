ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Police searching northern Wisconsin and the UP for homicide suspect

WJFW-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a homicide suspect they believe to be in northern Wisconsin or the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Last Thursday morning,...

www.wjfw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJFW-TV

Forest County house fire displaces 13

CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW)- According to the American Red Cross of Wisconsin; volunteers are providing comfort and aid for essentials (ex. meals, replacement clothes) to a family of 13 displaced by a fire at their home early Sunday on State Highway 55 in Crandon. Nine of those displaced are children under the age of 18. Our volunteers will continue to help this family through the next steps on their recovery.
FOREST COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Doctors across Wisconsin have stopped providing abortions, even as questions remain about the enforceability of a 173-year-old state ban. The state's abortion providers took the step Friday immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed the right to abortion nationwide. Wisconsin has an 1849 law that bans abortion, except to save the life of the mother, but whether that law is enforceable is expected to be challenged in court. Planned Parenthood Wisconsin Medical Director Kathy King says nearly 70 women had abortion procedures scheduled for Friday and Saturday, but that the group instead helped those women make appointments for abortions in states where it's legal.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Wisconsin Political Reaction to Roe Decision Being Overturned

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Many politicians and candidates seeking office are releasing statements on the overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision. On this page you can find what each of them are saying on the subject. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D) "This is an unfathomably grim day for our state...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy