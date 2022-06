The cost of going out is too dang high. Why not bring some furry entertainment to your house?. If you think you're ready to be a kitty-daddy or a kitty-mommy (why not brother or sister? Because that would be weird, okay), the South Plains SPCA had 40 cats ready for adoption. The cats have their shots and are spayed/neutered. The SPCA does have an adoption fee to help cover these costs, but it takes a lot of headaches, missed appointments and potentially unwanted offspring off your hands.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO