Mr. Bearlon Brooks, age 58 of the Gillis Springs community of Soperton passed away on Friday afternoon, June 24, 2022 at his home. Born in Laurens County, he was one of four children born to the late Rayburn B. and Juanita Fowler Brooks. He grew up in Glenwood and at the age of fourteen went to work to help support his family. He initially worked in a saw mill before accepting a position as a Welder with Teena Iron Works in Dublin, which later moved to Wrightsville. Mr. Brooks worked with Teena for over thirty years, before retiring as a Supervisor, in 2011.

SOPERTON, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO