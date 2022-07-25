17 Stunning Slip Dresses for Any Occasion — Starting at Just $20

U s Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s officially summer! Along with the perks of sunshine comes with the problem of heat. Humidity is no joke! As much as we love wearing sundresses in warm weather, certain fabric defeats the purpose of a breezy silhouette. Sticky skin should be reserved for sunscreen at the beach.

Beat the heat with our go-to fashion fix: a satin slip dress. We rock these flattering frocks year-round, but they’re especially convenient in the summer. Lightweight and silky smooth, a slip dress feels like a dream on a hot day. Plus, you can dress it up or down depending on the occasion! Sub out sneakers for stilettos to take this look from day to night.

This trendy style is perfect for weddings, date night, girls’ night out or even the office with a blazer on top. Super versatile and super comfortable! Shop these 17 slip dresses for summer and beyond!

1. This is my all-time favorite slip dress from ASTR the Label . And I’m not the only fan of this flattering frock! Reviews rave that this beautiful midi dress fits like a glove — starting at just $50 !

2. Lady in red! According to one customer, this Lulus lace-up midi is “sexy and yet comfy enough to breathe/move around in, plus I felt STUNNING. Fit perfectly.” Plus, this slip dress is currently on sale — just $20 !

3. This top-rated slip dress gets the seal of approval from hundreds of Express shoppers. The cowl neck cut accentuates curves without clinging to your body — starting at just $70 !

4. Shoppers say that this midi dress from Revolve fits like a glove! Featuring criss-cross shoulder straps and a side slit, this sculpted style is perfect for a special event — just $82!

5. We’re tie dying over this patterned slip dress from Revolve ! According to shoppers, this maxi hugs your curves and gives you an hourglass figure — just $94!

6. Pretty in pink! Get ready to receive all the compliments in this Line & Dot magenta midi dress , complete with tie closure for an adjustable fit — just $109!

7. If there’s one celeb who knows about figure-enhancing fashion, it’s Kim Kardashian . So, it’s no surprise that her Skims slip dress has gone viral for its flattering fit on all body types — just $78 !

8. Elevate your slip dress game with this floral frock from Floret Studios ! Featuring ruched front detailing and a sultry silhouette, this satin midi dress is a showstopper — just $89 !

9. Shoppers say that this lilac slip dress is soft, slinky and super stretchy . Plus, the asymmetrical ruching adds tummy control — just $119 !

10. Turn heads in this seductive satin slip dress with a ruched wrap hem! One shopper declared, “This is the cutest dress I've bought from Amazon and I've bought at least upwards of 30 dresses!! This dress hugs you in all the right places!!” Such a flattering frock — just $30 !

11. One review called this cutout satin slip dress “flattering and classy with a touch of sexy.” Say less! The criss-cross open back adds another flirty touch — just $36 !

12. This backless satin slip dress is another affordable option with chic cutouts. Shoppers say that this maxi is cute, comfy and oh-so-flattering — just $38 !

13. Stand out from other satin slip dresses with this floral tie-front midi ! Multiple reviews claim this frock is flattering on smaller cup sizes — starting at just $35 !

14. Blue skies ahead in this vibrant blue slip dress ! We’re sold based on this review alone: “Stretch satin, well made, very flattering, must buy.” Thanks to the adjustable drawstrings with a ruched slit, you can turn this midi into a mini — just $27 !

15. Some slip dresses can feel shapeless, but this flattering frock comes with a belt that cinches your waist . One customer gushed, “This dress was perfect! It wasn’t too tight, I love that it included a belt so that I could accentuate my waist, and it covered my belly a little, the adjustable straps help for length and bust coverage.” High quality for a low price — just $43 !

16. While we often gravitate towards satin slip dresses, this pink midi's jersey-knit fabric is equally comfortable. This slinky stunner is currently on sale for 65% off — just $21 !

17. Florals for summer? Groundbreaking! This cutout satin slip dress looks way more expensive than it is — just $54 !

