Santa Barbara, CA

Juneteenth Celebration Santa Barbara Style

By sbrobert
Santa Barbara Edhat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, almost two years after the start of the Civil War. This was supposed to have freed the people being held as slaves in what was then the Confederacy. But it meant nothing until or unless the Union soldiers...

www.edhat.com

Coastal View

Ramirezes on the Rincon

Editor’s note: This Throwback was previously published in 2017 when Carpinterian Joe Velasquez shared several historic family photos with CVN. The Ramirez family carved out a unique niche of local history when they arrived by boxcar in 1911. Southern Pacific Railroad had hired Cipriano Ramirez as a laborer in El Paso, Texas in 1910 soon after he and his wife, Huventina, had emigrated from Mexico. The company moved the Ramirezes out to California a year later, setting them up in a small farm near Rincon. Cipriano was charged with keeping the tracks clear of rocks and debris that regularly tumbled from the steep slopes alongside the tracks in the Punta Gorda area, now called La Conchita.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Lompoc Strauss Wind Farm

A small group of us had the privilege of recently touring the Strauss Wind Energy Project in Lompoc while it is under construction. It is the first and only wind project permitted anywhere along the California coast. From the first earlier permitted version of 65 generators, it has been scaled back to 27 machines, yet with the capacity to produce 100 megawatts of electricity.
LOMPOC, CA
Coastal View

Moms Demand Action group launches in Carpinteria

“Your kids, their kids, my kids deserve better,” Aja Forner told CVN. Motivated by the tragic elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Forner, along with Amy Harrison and Carly Bass, started a Moms Demand Action chapter in Carpinteria. The nationwide grassroots movement, Moms Demand Action, helps community members organize together to fight for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Community Baby Shower at the Library

The Santa Barbara Public Library will be hosting a Community Baby Shower at the Central Library, located at 40 East Anapamu Street, on Saturday June 25 at 11:00 a.m. If you're expecting a baby or have a little one already, this baby shower is for you! Participants are welcome to come by anytime during this free event to see what the library and community organizations have to offer for your new baby.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Vogue Magazine

The Santa Barbara Hotels That Will Leave You California Dreaming

There’s no shortage of elysian Santa Barbara hotels in both the seaside city and its idyllic surrounding areas of Montecito and the Santa Ynez wine country. The central California region, after all, has been a popular getaway since the early 1950s—its abundance of sunshine, Mediterranean climate, and sprawling Pacific Ocean views made it a magnet for well-to-do honeymooners, road-trippers, and celebrities during the booming post-war era. Soon, the area gained the nickname of the “American Riviera” (a nod to the French coastal region idealized by vacationers of every era, everywhere).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

HAPPENINGS | June 23-30, 2022

PICTURED: VENTURA COUNTY GREEK FESTIVAL | June 24-26. The 43rd festival that celebrates all things Greek! It starts on Friday, June 24, at 5 p.m. with Greek Happier Hour followed by dancing at 9 p.m. Yia Yia’s Kitchen will serve up salads, appetizers, vegetarian and meat dishes and more, while specialty food booths will offer gyros, Greek pastries and other delights. The “taverna” will have Greek beer, wine, ouzo, metaxa and specialty cocktails for attendees 21+. The Olympians will have everyone on the dance floor. Shop at the Greek Agora Marketplace. June 24: 5 p.m. -12 a.m.; June 25: 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; June 26: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Greek Orthodox church services at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 26. $5 per person or free with $5 drawing ticket purchase; free for kids 12 and under and active-duty military. For more information, contact Alicia at 805-482-1273. Camarillo Airport Freedom Park, 501 Eubanks, Camarillo, vcgreekfestival.org.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Community Engagement Forum at Earl Warren Showgrounds

Earl Warren Showgrounds is pleased to announce its Community Engagement Forum, a regularly scheduled public meeting to discuss the community’s hopes and vision for the future of the Showgrounds as well as provide updates and answer questions. Earl Warren Showgrounds’ leadership invites the public to join its Board President,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Abraham Lincoln
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Declares Stage II Drought

As usual, Santa Barbara City Councilmember Mike Jordan asked the most questions. He also asked one that induced a condition approximating whiplash for Mayor Randy Rowse. The subject at hand was water, as in the Stage II drought declaration the council adopted this Tuesday at the insistence of Governor Gavin Newsom despite widespread grumbling that the governor’s one-size-fits-all approach treated Santa Barbara’s conservation-minded water customers unfairly.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Local Decisions for Goleta on the November 2022 Ballot

Voters in the City of Goleta will have a number of local decisions to make on the upcoming November 8, 2022, Ballot. Last night, June 21, 2022, the Goleta City Council approved putting before voters the election of two City Council seats, a flavored tobacco ban ordinance and a 1% Sales and Transaction Use tax measure.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

SB City Council Declares Stage Two Water Shortage Alert

The Santa Barbara City Council declared a Stage Two Water Shortage Alert. This is in response to Governor Newsom’s recently issued executive orders declaring a statewide drought emergency and request for California residents to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15 percent. Over 95 percent of California is currently experiencing severe or extreme drought conditions.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
#Black People#Black History#Black Slaves#Juneteenth Celebration#Gray Avenue
CBS LA

Pair of fires burning in Santa Paula foothills

Ventura County Fire Department crews were working to reach a pair of brushfires in the Santa Paula foothills Wednesday morning, both burning in very remote areas. One fire has been dubbed the "Toland Fire" while the other has been dubbed the "Grand Branch." With no road access to the regions where the fires were burning, firefighters were dropped off via Ventura County Air Unit Copter 4 to battle the blaze as it continued to slowly progress. They estimated it had burned just under a half an acre. Crews also estimated it would take around two hours to fully contain the situation at around 10 a.m. Firefighters were concerned with the dangerous conditions that included lightning, rain and power lines in the area, which was covered in what crews reported to be light to medium fuels. No injuries or threat to structures were reported.This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
SANTA PAULA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Mi Chaos: A Chola Love Story’

This is an excerpt from “How I Met Mick,” a chapter in my memoir Mi Chaos: A Chola Love Story. It is about two Santa Barbara girls — my best friend Victoria from childhood and me — and how I met William “Mick” Caceres, a Los Angeles boy I’d end up raising four children with. It takes place in 2001, in a Santa Barbara of 20 years ago.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

No fireworks show for Lompoc on July 4; community parade and picnic a go

Fourth of July in Lompoc will not include a community fireworks show this year as pyrotechnicians have deemed Ryon Park a nonviable location to hold such a show, according to city officials. Lompoc Parks & Recreation will be hosting an Independence Day picnic in the park that will feature live...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

What Will Come Out of Santa Barbara’s Housing Crisis Task Force?

When the Housing Crisis Task Force was established on April 19, it was the Santa Barbara City Council’s compromise in a contentious, seven-hour meeting which was intended to end in a vote on a proposed 2 percent rent cap, but instead ended up in the formation of a three-person committee tasked with taking a deep look at how to address the City’s rising rents and lack of housing.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Street Closures for Solstice Parade on Saturday

Santa Barbara’s Summer Solstice parade will take place on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Due to the closure of State Street, the parade will occur on Santa Barbara Street, between East Cota Street and East Micheltorena Street. Partial road closures around the Summer Solstice workshop (631 Garden Street) will begin around 7:00 am.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Former KEYT Anchor Dies at 75

Former KEYT news anchor and news director King Harris died at his Arroyo Grande home last week. He was 75. From 1984 to 1997, Harris was KEYT's main news anchor and briefly served as news director for the station. He then went on to be the news producer at then-KCOY Channel 12, reports KEYT News.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

IN GOOD TASTE | Keeping it fresh for 40 years

$6-29 Before Andria’s even opens its doors at 11 a.m., a line usually has already formed. Tourists visiting Ventura Harbor from far and wide come in search of clam chowder (possibly in that sourdough bowl) and fish and chips — those classics that seem like a must on any trip to the coast. But out-of-towners aren’t the only ones queueing up: Just as many locals are happy to wait their turn to place an order at the counter, because in these parts, everyone knows that Andria’s is one of the best places, period, for fresh seafood.

