Juneteenth Celebration Santa Barbara Style

PICTURED: VENTURA COUNTY GREEK FESTIVAL | June 24-26. The 43rd festival that celebrates all things Greek! It starts on Friday, June 24, at 5 p.m. with Greek Happier Hour followed by dancing at 9 p.m. Yia Yia’s Kitchen will serve up salads, appetizers, vegetarian and meat dishes and more, while specialty food booths will offer gyros, Greek pastries and other delights. The “taverna” will have Greek beer, wine, ouzo, metaxa and specialty cocktails for attendees 21+. The Olympians will have everyone on the dance floor. Shop at the Greek Agora Marketplace. June 24: 5 p.m. -12 a.m.; June 25: 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; June 26: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Greek Orthodox church services at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 26. $5 per person or free with $5 drawing ticket purchase; free for kids 12 and under and active-duty military. For more information, contact Alicia at 805-482-1273. Camarillo Airport Freedom Park, 501 Eubanks, Camarillo, vcgreekfestival.org.
