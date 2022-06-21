Explore Supporting Students in Science Learning

Increasing awareness and better technology bodes for a more positive future for scientists who are deaf or hard of hearing, explains John Dennehy. I am a microbiologist and professor at Queens College of the City University of New York, who happens to be deaf, and the path to my present position was rife with challenges. I am sharing my experiences with the scientific community in the hope that science can be made more accessible to individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing. Although I was born with profound bilateral hearing loss, I was fitted with hearing aids at the age of three and I now have a cochlear implant, thus I can participate in the 'oral world' without the use of sign language. Nevertheless, communicating with peers, students and colleagues has always been a challenge. In hearing exams under ideal conditions, my word recognition score is approximately 60%, but this falls to zero in noisy situations. 'Hearing' for me consists of guessing the missing words in other's speech. Because I depend on lip reading, following group conversations is difficult.

