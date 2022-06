Dear Editor: Sen. Ron Johnson’s attempt to deliver a false set of electors to Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6 is another example of why he is unfit to represent the citizens of Wisconsin. By attempting to present a false slate of electors, Johnson wanted to negate the votes that were cast by millions of Wisconsinites, denying them their constitutional right to vote. For someone who is so vehement about Second Amendment rights, he seems not to care about the right to vote.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO