Former NASCAR Star Opening Pop-Up Taproom In Nashville

Photo: Getty Images

A former NASCAR star turned brewing company owner is bringing his business to Nashville in a pop-up taproom venture.

Michael Waltrip , a two time winner of the Daytona 500, is opening up a temporary pop-up taproom in downtown Nashville this summer, giving both NASCAR and beer fans a chance to try craft beers from the Micheal Waltrip Brewing Company, per FOX 17 .

"Sharing our beer in Music City is a dream come true," said Waltrip. "I grew up watching my brother win races at the Fairgrounds. I've even won there myself! So if your passion is country music, NASCAR or you live just down the street or even all three, I look forward to drinking a beer with you on Broadway."

The pop-up will run from Friday, June 24, through July 9 at 920 Broadway and give visitors the opportunity to try some of the company's craft beer samplings , including the Blonde Ale, Vamanos Mexican Lager, and Checkered Past coconut IPA, the news outlet reports. There will also be special selections from the Bristol-based brewery available.

In addition to the pop-up, Waltrip will hold a special event for the public at the Nashville location on July 8 ahead of the SRX Racing Series at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on July 9.