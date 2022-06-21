Miss Grace Drummond

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The two boaters who were reported overdue after failing to return to Hampton, Va., have been located safely Friday approximately 80 miles east of Chincoteague, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The overdue boaters, Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, contacted watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector Virginia...
In lieu of their traditional Firecracker Sale held at the Accomac Library your ESPL Friends will be waiting to greet you on the Courthouse Square at the conclusion of the parade. When you stop to pick up your cold water, popsicles and ice cream sandwiches make sure to visit the Friends tent where each child will receive a FREE book! Hope to see you there!
The 68th annual Wachapreague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival is underway and Saturday night’s entertainment is the Fil Rhythm Band. Enjoy the rides, bingo, oyster, clam fritter, softcrab sandwiches and hamburgers and fries. Top it off with ice cream. Carnival opens at 7 pm. On Saturday, the Assawoman United Methodist...
There were enough eye-witnesses and forensic reports to convict Fredrick (Ricky) Marvin Barnes Jr., of Exmore, of the murder of his mother and a family friend at a birthday party last July. He admitted to the crimes Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court and to turning to the gun on his sister who was forced to run for her life.
The launch of the Terrier-Improved Orion sounding rocket carrying the RockOn/RockSat-C/Cubes in Space educational payloads occurred at 5:35 a.m. EDT Friday at the Wallops Flight Facility. Launch was postponed from Thursday due to a payload technical issue, unacceptable weather for launch and poor sea conditions in the payload recovery area.
Arcadia High School Culinary Arts teacher, Ms. Alyese Justis has been named the Virginia Association for Teachers of Family & Consumer Sciences(VATFACS) 2022 Outstanding New Teacher of the Year. Ms. Justis is a 2009 graduate of Arcadia High School and joined the faculty of Arcadia High School in 2016. She is a 2013 graduate of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore where she earned a Bachelors of Science in Hotel Restaurant Management.
