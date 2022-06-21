ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Tilman Fertitta stresses longer-term perspective, draft emphasis with Rockets rebuild

By Ben DuBose
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kemC_0gHjeUEH00
Photo by Brian Barefield, RocketsWire

With Houston aggressively involved in trade talks leading up to the 2022 NBA draft, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta made it clear Tuesday that long-term perspective is most important when it comes his team’s rebuild.

As part of a business partnership expansion announcement with Memorial Hermann, Fertitta and general manager Rafael Stone took questions from local media members after the event at Toyota Center.

“Tilman’s made it clear to me the job is to get to the end goal,” Stone said, referring to the eventual goal of building another title contender. It appears Houston is committed to not taking shortcuts in that process.

In several of his responses, Fertitta pointed to the importance of the NBA draft in building a contender, and he made it clear that the longer-term impact is more important than a short-term increase in wins.

“This year, we want improvement in every area,” Fertitta said. “But we’re really looking out there and seeing the window of what’s happening in the Western Conference, and how teams are getting older.”

“It’s so funny to look at, but when we were our best (2018), the worst teams were Phoenix, Dallas and Memphis,” Fertitta added. “Look at those teams now. Because of the draft.”

The Suns, Grizzlies and Mavericks were three of the West’s top five teams by record during this past season. In a separate answer, Fertitta pointed to the growth of the Celtics and Warriors as 2022 NBA Finals participants ⁠— led by internal draft picks Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green ⁠— as another example of internal growth and development thanks to a draft emphasis.

With Houston holding three first-round picks in Thursday’s draft, including the No. 3 selection, Fertitta and Stone are hoping to add at least one piece that will eventually help them accomplish that goal.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yannick Nzosa will be draft and stash prospect for Wizards

Washington Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard confirmed that draft pick Yannick Nzosa will spend at least the next season in Spain with Unicaja Malaga. Nzosa, a 6-foot-10 center from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was the 54th overall pick on Thursday. He has played the past two seasons with Unicaja Malaga, averaging 3.5 points and 2.4 rebounds on 53.4% shooting from the field in 68 total games.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma falls 4-2, Ole Miss secures first baseball national championship

It was a pitchers duel through five innings as Oklahoma’s Cade Horton and Ole Miss’ Hunter Elliott dazzled in game two of the College World Series final. The Sooners looked to take a 1-0 lead in the sixth, but umpires ruled John Spikerman out after interfering with first baseman Tim Elko. The run that scored was returned to third base and Ole Miss was able to get out of the first and third situation unscathed.
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What went wrong, right in Cowboys RB room config

The Dallas Cowboys have a long lineage of stellar running backs through franchise history. From Don Perkins to Tony Dorsett to Emmitt Smith and everything in between, there may be no team known more for the player toting the rock on a regular basis. In 2022, they enter the season with a duo that can match up with any in the league. They also pay out the nose for half of it.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking Kyrie Irving's reported 7 NBA sign-and-trade wish list destinations ... including staying with the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets’ offseason could have been way less dramatic. They could have leaned into the inevitable and given Kyrie Irving what he wants in terms of a contract, keeping him with a franchise that could contend if Kevin Durant and Joe Harris are healthy, Ben Simmons returns and is something of his old self, and Seth Curry can be a supporting shooter.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

