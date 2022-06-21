Mr. David Palmer

In lieu of their traditional Firecracker Sale held at the Accomac Library your ESPL Friends will be waiting to greet you on the Courthouse Square at the conclusion of the parade. When you stop to pick up your cold water, popsicles and ice cream sandwiches make sure to visit the Friends tent where each child will receive a FREE book! Hope to see you there!

ACCOMAC, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO