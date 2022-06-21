Mr. David Palmer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The two boaters who were reported overdue after failing to return to Hampton, Va., have been located safely Friday approximately 80 miles east of Chincoteague, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The overdue boaters, Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, contacted watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector Virginia...
The 68th annual Wachapreague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival is underway and Saturday night’s entertainment is the Fil Rhythm Band. Enjoy the rides, bingo, oyster, clam fritter, softcrab sandwiches and hamburgers and fries. Top it off with ice cream. Carnival opens at 7 pm. On Saturday, the Assawoman United Methodist...
In lieu of their traditional Firecracker Sale held at the Accomac Library your ESPL Friends will be waiting to greet you on the Courthouse Square at the conclusion of the parade. When you stop to pick up your cold water, popsicles and ice cream sandwiches make sure to visit the Friends tent where each child will receive a FREE book! Hope to see you there!
There were enough eye-witnesses and forensic reports to convict Fredrick (Ricky) Marvin Barnes Jr., of Exmore, of the murder of his mother and a family friend at a birthday party last July. He admitted to the crimes Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court and to turning to the gun on his sister who was forced to run for her life.
The launch of the Terrier-Improved Orion sounding rocket carrying the RockOn/RockSat-C/Cubes in Space educational payloads occurred at 5:35 a.m. EDT Friday at the Wallops Flight Facility. Launch was postponed from Thursday due to a payload technical issue, unacceptable weather for launch and poor sea conditions in the payload recovery area.
