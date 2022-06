Emine Saner’s article on grief mentions the “especially profound” loss occasioned by the death of a child (‘It’s like the loss happened yesterday’: prolonged grief is now a disorder in the US – so how long is too long to mourn?, 16 June). As a former coordinator of bereavement services at Great Ormond Street hospital, I was privileged to work for more than 20 years with parents bereaved of a child in many circumstances – not only parents of children who had suffered an illness, and not only those of young children. The death of an adult child occasioned much the same reaction of despairing grief in the surviving parents.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO