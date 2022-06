January 30, 1938 ~ June 23, 2022 (age 84) Mary Benedicta Littlewalker Butler,84, passed away June 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Mary was the daughter of Newman Littlewalker, Sr, and his wife Clara Mehojah on January 30, 1938, in Kaw City, Oklahoma. As a child she took piano lessons for five years from Mrs. Julia Hunt and used this talent both in school and locally at church services. She attended Washunga school until the 5th grade and moved to Kaw City School where she graduated in May 1955. Mary went on to attend Ponca City Business College, completing the secretarial course in 1956. She held employment with The Bureau of Mines in Bartlesville, Chilocco Indian School, and Geological Survey in Tulsa. Later in 1976 she was employed with Cities Service Co. (later OXY USA) in Human Resources and retired in 1989.

