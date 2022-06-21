ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC man accused of hiding ‘plastic bag’ of human remains in basement: NYPD

By Nexstar Media Wire, Mira Wassef
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c1LKp_0gHjUvZq00

QUEENS ( WPIX ) – A man in New York City is accused of hiding human remains in the basement of a home he shares with his father, police said Tuesday.

Josh Legendre, 38, has been charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence, per the NYPD.

Miscalculations, errors blamed for massive blaze

Officers were called to the scene of the grisly discovery on Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, police said the suspect’s father informed them he had been cleaning the basement when he found a “plastic bag” containing what he believed to be human remains. A medical examiner arrived and “determined that the remains are in fact human,” the NYPD said.

The identity of the deceased has not been made public.

The suspect’s father told the New York Daily News on Sunday that he was the one who called 911 after opening up the plastic bag and finding “maybe bones” inside.

“It’s Father’s Day,” he told the outlet. “I’m just trying to see if I can wrap my head around this.”

The NYPD continues to investigate. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine a cause of death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
PIX11

Detainees die 2 days in a row while in NYC DOC custody

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For the second day in a row, a detainee died while in Department of Correction custody in New York City, officials said. The individual died Tuesday morning at Bellevue Hospital’s Prison Ward, authorities said. It marks the eighth custody death of 2022. On Monday, an inmate died at the George R. Vierno […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insideedition.com

New York Restaurant Helps Woman Who Wrote 'Please Call Police' on Grubhub Order

A New York restaurant helped save a woman being held hostage who wrote "Please call police" on a Grubhub order, its owner said. The Chipper Truck Cafe, a Yonkers eatery open 24 hours a day, received the desperate plea Sunday at about 5:00 a.m., owner Alice Bermejo told Inside Edition Digital. The note, included in the online order form's "additional instructions," asked for police help and said "Please don't make it obvious."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man shot several times in Bronx scooter drive-by: NYPD

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was struck in the chest several times June 13 after a scooter-riding suspect fired in front of a Bronx business, police said Tuesday. The 24-year-old victim was standing on Lafayette Avenue with other people when two suspects drove up. One of those suspects fired multiple times, police said, […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Plastic Bag#Human Remains#The New York Daily News#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Trenton Shooting, Police Say

A suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted homicide following a Trenton shooting, authorities announced. Kashon Lawery was taken into custody and charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and various weapons offenses, Trenton Police said in a release on Tuesday, June 21. Officers responded to the shooting near...
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

2 men convicted of lesser charges in Trenton laundromat murder case

TRENTON – Two men accused of murdering a defenseless man inside a city laundromat in 2019 were convicted Tuesday of a lesser charge of passion provocation manslaughter, in a decision prosecutors called “hard to stomach.”. Darryl Parker and Messiah King were on trial for the murder of 21-year-old...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Women Found Dead In Home Off Route 17

A woman in her 30s and another in her 50s were found dead Monday in an East Rutherford home down the block from the borough police station. "At this time there are no signs of foul play," Deputy Police Chief Phillip Taormina said early Monday evening. Their identities were being...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
WKBN

WKBN

35K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy