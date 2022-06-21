Arrest made during community engagement patrol
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A community engagement patrol by the Hutchinson Police Department early Monday morning led to the arrest of a Hutchinson man on possible...hutchpost.com
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A community engagement patrol by the Hutchinson Police Department early Monday morning led to the arrest of a Hutchinson man on possible...hutchpost.com
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0