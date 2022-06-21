ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Arrest made during community engagement patrol

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 5 days ago

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A community engagement patrol by the Hutchinson Police Department early Monday morning led to the arrest of a Hutchinson man on possible...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfdi.com

Hutchinson police arrest two men with guns at local business

Police in Hutchinson took two men into custody Friday afternoon when they were reported to be threatening an employee with guns inside a local business. Officers were called to Adams Street Automotive at 528 North Adams around 3:20 p.m. they took a 48-year-old man and a 19-year-old man into custody. Police said the two were armed with handguns and they were involved in an argument with the owner of the business. No one was hurt during the incident.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Police seize 1000 generic oxycodone pills at Kansas motel

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a drug bust at a motel. On Wednesday, Wichita Police Department (WPD) Patrol East Community Police Officers were conducting drug interdiction activities in the 300 block of S. Webb Road when they conducted a traffic stop on an individual leaving a hotel in that area, according to a media release.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, June 26

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Image Unavailable. NAME: Atwood, Shawn Christopher; 39; Bernice, La. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hutchinson, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Hutchinson, KS
Crime & Safety
Salina Post

Salina man reports burglary, faces requested charges in another case

A Salina man who reported the theft of a gaming system was later arrested for allegedly battering the woman he thought might be a suspect. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that Davon Dirton, 30, of Salina, reported on June 17 that someone had stolen a PlayStation 4 gaming system from a residence in the 600 block of S. Second Street. During the course of the investigation, Dirton told police that a 30-year-old Salina woman might be a suspect.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

WPD: Wichita man broke into house, strangled child

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was arrested by police on Friday, stemming from a break-in that happened in May. 35-year-old Michael Wells was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says shortly before 6 a.m. […]
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

🎥 Video shows car involved in Kansas drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting and asking the public for help to identify a vehicle. Just before 7p.m. May 21, police responded to a drive by shooting call at a home the 400 block of N. Clayton, where they located a residence and a parked vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. Shell casings were located in the street, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Stabbing sends man to local hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man is in critical condition at a local hospital with a stab wound to the chest. Officers and Emergency crews were dispatched to the El Rancho motel at approximately 6:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Marijuana#Convicted Felon#Community Engagement#Police#East 5th
KNSS Radio

Man nearly drowns in Wichita pool

The call came in to emergency crews just after 9:30 p.m., from the 2300 block of north Oliver at the Tall Oaks Apartments. The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

1 critically, 1 seriously hurt in Sedgwick County crash

At least two people are hurt in a west Sedgwick County crash, including one person with critical injuries. The accident took place around 10:20 a.m. Saturday at South 263rd Street West and West 23rd Street South, near Garden Plain. Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm EMS rushed to the scene. There are...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Two injured in crash involving trailer in western Sedgwick Co.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash involving a semi tractor trailer and a pickup in western Sedgwick County. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Saturday at W. 23rd St. South and 263rd St. West in Garden Plain. One person was pinned in a vehicle, but dispatch confirmed that the person was extracted from the vehicle.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
columbusnews-report.com

Sheriff says jail is housing area inmates

During the months of April and May the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department generated $75,400 in revenue from inmate housing fees. In addition to Sedgwick County, the local facility has begun housing inmates from Bourbon and the Quapaw Nation Tribal Marshals. Sheriff David Groves told the County Commissioners on Monday the Bourbon County Sheriff closed most of their jail operations due to a…
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Van possibly linked to disappearance of Kansas man

Police are looking for information concerning a Chevrolet Express van they believe is connected to the disappearance of a Salina man. On Saturday, the Salina Police Department announced that it was investigating the disappearance of Nathan Philip Thompson, 44, of Salina, who hadn't been seen in approximately a week. Police noted that Thompson was being considered a missing endangered person.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Tattoo fundraiser held for man injured in motorcycle accident

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kyle Robertson was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on May 20, 2022. He lost a leg in the accident and has been in recovery since. To help him fund his recovery, a flash drive benefit was held Sunday at Green Panther Tattoo in Derby. The...
DERBY, KS
KWCH.com

Abandoned farmhouse catches fire due to lightning strike

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Mulvane fire department confirms an early Sunday morning structure fire on 119th and Broadway. Sumner County Fire 9, Sedgwick County Fire District 1, and Derby Fire and Rescue. 119th and Broadway. The fire is believed to be caused by a lightning strike around 2:30 am.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police: Kansas driver speeding with pot, meth in vehicle

MARION COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just after midnight early Tuesday, police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 56 near Ridge Road for a vehicle traveling over the posted speed limit, according to a social media report. While speaking with the driver, later...
MARION COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy