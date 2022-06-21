Man, girl may have run Girl Scout cookie scam in New York: Police

Suffolk County, New York, police are looking for a man and a young girl who took money for Girl Scout cookies that residents say were never delivered.

Police on Long Island said they received at least 11 reports from people who said they gave money to buy cookies they never received.

Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: In this Feb. 11, 2022, file photo, boxes of Girls Scouts cookies are shown in the Mar Vista neighborhood in Los Angeles.

During some of the incidents, money was given to the man who was accompanied by the child, while in other cases, the girl was alone, according to police.

Police are investigating the incidents to determine whether they are connected. The incidents occurred between February and May and were reported to police between June 18 and June 20, according to police.

The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County said in a statement that it was working with law enforcement and encouraged victims of the scam to file a police report.

The Girl Scouts also said they will provide cookies to anyone who placed a bogus order, "because nothing is more disappointing than not getting your Girl Scout cookies," according to the statement.

"The Girl Scout Council of Suffolk County was saddened to learn that somebody would use the inherent goodwill of the Girl Scouts to take money from their neighbors under false pretenses," the organization said.

The cookie season runs from just before New Year's to the end of April or early May, the Girl Scout Council said.

"Anyone selling cookies at this point in the year is not representing our council and its efforts," it added.

Girl Scouts sell cookies during booth sales or will have an order form with the information to be taken. They do not ask for payment upfront, according to the council.

"Anyone recording a sale in a makeshift book and taking money is not accurately representing Girl Scouts of Suffolk County," the council said.