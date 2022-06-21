ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Lowe stays on City Council; retains an attorney

By JARED LEATZOW Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PkoLp_0gHjPwdc00
Appearing heated by the accusations made by Mayor Catherine McNally about her residency, Councilwoman Karen Lowe defends herself to rest of the Grand Haven City Council and the residents in attendance at Monday night’s meeting. Tribune photo / Jared Leatzow

In a City Council meeting that ended in tears, Councilwoman Karen Lowe told a crowded council's chambers at Grand Haven City Hall on Monday evening that it was Mayor Catherine McNally who had originally encouraged her to run for office.

But whatever goodwill the two women might’ve had for one another is now over, as the mayor is also the very same person who was seeking to have Lowe removed from the council Monday night. Which, McNally would soon find out, is easier said than done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfNix_0gHjPwdc00
McNally

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whtc.com

DeBoer hails Friday’s Supreme Court ruling

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – While rallies and protests were scheduled this weekend around the area following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling Friday overturning Roe vs Wade, Holland’s former mayor who is running for the State House is applauding that decision. Nancy DeBoer Tweeted Friday “On this day...
HOLLAND, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

APS parent demands resignation of school board member

An Allegan Public School parent and PTO President demanded the resignation of school board member Jennifer Nicholson during the public comment segment of the June 13 board meeting. Meghan Jones contends that Nicholson has been leaking information that includes board documents, student information, and e-mails to Chelsea Zoll, who had...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Haven, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Haven, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#City Hall#Mayor#Politics Local
Huron Daily Tribune

Whitmer's lost case costs taxpayers $200,000

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Department of Health and Human Services are on the hook for $200,000 in attorneys fees collected from a lawsuit resolved by the state's Supreme Court more than a year and a half ago. The Mackinac Center for Public Policy will...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven, MI
1K+
Followers
125
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Grand Haven Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy