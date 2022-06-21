Lowe stays on City Council; retains an attorney

Appearing heated by the accusations made by Mayor Catherine McNally about her residency, Councilwoman Karen Lowe defends herself to rest of the Grand Haven City Council and the residents in attendance at Monday night’s meeting. Tribune photo / Jared Leatzow

In a City Council meeting that ended in tears, Councilwoman Karen Lowe told a crowded council's chambers at Grand Haven City Hall on Monday evening that it was Mayor Catherine McNally who had originally encouraged her to run for office.

But whatever goodwill the two women might’ve had for one another is now over, as the mayor is also the very same person who was seeking to have Lowe removed from the council Monday night. Which, McNally would soon find out, is easier said than done.