Rick J. Conroy, 70, a resident of Oswego passed away on June 22, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. Born in Oswego, He was the son of Frances (Ketcham) Conroy and the late James A. Conroy and was a graduate of the Mexico High School. He was employed with Pathfinder Bank...

OSWEGO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO