Man sentenced to nearly 50 years for killing wife

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
Phillip Bivins Courtesy of the Denver District Attorney's Office

A 47-year-old man received a 48-year sentence after he fatally shot his wife at their home in 2019.

A Denver jury in March found Phillip Bivins guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Tia Bivins.

"This was a tragic case of domestic violence being taken to the extreme," Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said.

Tia Bivins was fatally shot in the couple's home in the 3200 block of North Dexter Street on July 18, 2019. Phillip Bivins turned himself 22 hours after the shooting and told officers he was involved, according to the district attorney's office.

