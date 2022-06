PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Berkshire County man has one million reasons to smile after his wife made a recent errand run. Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that William Cassavant of Pittsfield asked his wife to pick up two scratch tickets while she was running errands. She stopped at Lipton Mart in Pittsfield, but the store was closed for five minutes. She decided to wait for it to reopen, bought “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” tickets, and brought them home.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO