Health Ratings

Mrs. Geneva Harrell Whichard, age 97, a resident of the Whichard’s Beach community, died Friday, June 24, 2022, at her home. A funeral service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, June 26, 2022, in the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory and will be officiated by Ray West. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery.
Kaalar Raashaan Wynn, 27, of Syracuse, NY died on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Syracuse, NY. Memorial Services will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday June 26, 2022, at L. R. Memorial Chapel, 208 W. MLK Jr. Dr., Washington, NC. The family will receive family and friends at the home of his mother, Georgia Wynn, 350 Haven Drive, Apt Z4, Greenville, NC. Arrangements by Leon Randolph Funeral Home, 208 W. Martin Luther King Jr Dr., Washington, NC.
Mrs. Annie Laura Boyd Price, age 82, a resident of Pinetown, NC died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at her home. A funeral service was held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Everetts Church of Christ officiated by Dennis R. Davis. Burial followed in the Boyd Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Larry Pinkham, Jim Woolard, Gary Chrismon, Tim Boyd, Gregory Ormond and Butch Oliver. Honorary pallbearers were Fernie Oliver, Steve Dickerson and Glen Price.
Jacqueline “Jackie” Brooks Mullen, age 84, a resident of Washington, NC died Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital. Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Monday, June 27, 2022 at the Bath Christian Church officiated by Jim Cullen. The family visitation will be from 6:30 to 8:30 PM Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Joseph B. Paul, Jr Funeral Service and other times at the home of her daughter Candace Mullen Medlock in Chocowinity, NC.
Will and Mandie Boahn have supported their community over the years, but now they are the recipients of the community’s support. The Boahn’s own and operate Raised in a Barn Farm in Chocowinity where annual events; fresh cut sunflowers, Nights of Fright and Nights of Lights are held.
Comments / 0