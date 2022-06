A warrant with a $5,000 cash-only bond has been issued for James M. Ruark, 44, of Theodosia, in connection with a case in which he’s alleged to have brought methamphetamine into the Ozark County Jail when he was booked in on another case and used it, along with two other prisoners, to get high while being held in custody.

THEODOSIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO