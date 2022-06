Carol Alexander was a freshman in college when she learned she was pregnant. "What what had been told to me, the only option that made any sense was to have an abortion, because I wanted to protect my future," Tampa Pro-Life Alliance Board Member Carol Alexander told Spectrum News. "I wound up crying the rest of the night. My mother said, 'What are you going to do?' and I said, 'Ma, I don't think I can do this.' she replied, 'Let's have the baby then.'"

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO