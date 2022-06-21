ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

By Melissa Copelton
 2 days ago

The way they were. Southern Charm 's Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell first sparked romance rumors in July 2020.

After hitting a number of relationship milestones — including moving in together — the pair ultimately called it quits in November 2021 .

“She broke up with him and they are no longer living together,” a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly at the time. “There is no bad ill-will between them.”

Dennis, who shares children Kensie and Saint with ex Thomas Ravenel , hoped to “get married again and have more kids,” the insider added. However, Ravenell wasn't on the same page.

“Her future husband would have to be this amazing stepfather to her children and be someone who would make a serious commitment to her, and [Chleb] just wasn’t that,” the source explained. “They weren’t meant to be and even friends of hers picked up on it. She has so much love in her life as is with her little kiddos.”

Prior to settling down with Ravenell, Dennis had several notable relationships in the public eye, most memorably with Thomas Ravenel. The Bravo personalities began dating on and off during season 1 of Southern Charm, which aired in 2014 , until they split for good in 2016.

Shortly after their breakup, Dennis began struggling with substance abuse and temporarily lost custody of their children. After undergoing treatment, the Charleston, South Carolina, native regained joint custody of Kensie and Saint.
In March 2021, Dennis lost joint custody once more and was only granted supervised weekend visits. "I can confirm the information released last week that Ms. Dennis currently has weekend, daytime supervised visitation with the parties' minor children and that Mr. Ravenel plans to relocate with the children to Aiken, South Carolina this summer," Ravenel's attorney said in a statement that month.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the issues involved, all documents in this case have been sealed, meaning the public cannot access them, and neither Mr. Ravenel, Ms. Dennis, nor their respective attorneys are permitted to release them to third parties," the statement continued, emphasizing the "parties' custodial arrangement" will remain private.

Ravenel and Dennis' custody battle is seemingly still ongoing.

Despite her roller-coaster relationship with Ravenel and subsequent split from Ravenell, Dennis remains hopeful that she'll find "The One" who can make her "entire family happy," the insider dished to Us .

Scroll down to see a timeline of Dennis and Ravenell's short-lived romance:

