Salina, KS

UPDATE: Scattered thunderstorms in area through midnight

Salina Post
Salina Post
 5 days ago
UPDATE 6 p.m. Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms will continue to develop across central and south-central Kansas and expand in coverage through the evening. The strongest...

Salina Post

UPDATE: Chances for storms increases to the south Saturday night

Scattered shower and storm chances will increase this evening, especially across southern Kansas. A few strong storms will be possible with small hail, downburst winds and brief heavy rain the main threats with the stronger storms. . . . National Weather Service. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will become likely...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Day 10: Kansas wheat harvest report

With scattered rain showers streaking through Kansas, farmers are not only cutting wheat when they can, but also dedicating manpower to spraying wheat stubble to address weed emergence. Harvest is stop-and-go in northern Barton County for Dean Stoskopf, due to random sprinkles and equipment trouble. Despite the delay, results near...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas State
Salina, KS
Salina Post

Missouri Western announces spring 2022 honors lists

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Missouri Western has announced the names of the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the President's and Dean's lists for the spring 2022 semester. To qualify, undergraduate students must carry 12 hours or more for graded credit and earn a grade point average of 4.0...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Salina Post

Roe overturned: What that means for abortion in Kansas

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, in a decision overturning the nearly 50-year-old case of Roe v. Wade, ruled that it’s up to each state to determine what, if any, restrictions to impose on abortion access. That ruling raises the stakes for an upcoming constitutional amendment vote in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kan. Gov., legislative leaders respond to Roe ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and members of the state's congressional delegation responded to the decision.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
