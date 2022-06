DALLAS — The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, paving the way for states to make their own decisions on abortion rights. The impact in Texas could already be seen after it was one of 13 states that already passed a "trigger law," which would enforce all abortion-related legislation that has been passed since Roe v. Wade's decision in 1973. The "trigger law" is expected to go into effect 30 days after the Supreme Court issues a judgment on the case. The Court issued its opinion on Roe v. Wade on Friday.

