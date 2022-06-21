ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Max Fried, Braves go to salary arbitration $250,000 apart

The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FjuwN_0gHizXq600
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

ATLANTA (AP) — Pitcher Max Fried became the fifth member of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves to go to salary arbitration, asking for $6.85 million on Tuesday while the team argued for $6.6 million.

A decision by Walt De Treux, Robert Herman and John Woods is expected Wednesday.

Teams have a 9-3 advantage in decisions. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the only player still scheduled for a hearing.

Fried, a 28-year-old left-hander, was 14-7 with a 3.04 ERA last year and was 2-2 in the postseason. After losing Game 2 of the World Series against Houston, Fried pitched six shutout innings in Game 6 as the Braves won their first title since 1995. Fried made $3.5 million last year and is eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.

Fried is 7-2 with a 2.77 ERA this season. No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons, timing set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson ($10 million) won his case against the Braves, while outfielder Adam Duvall ($9,275,000), third baseman Austin Riley ($3.95 million) and injured reliever Luke Jackson ($3.6 million) lost.

Also losing were St. Louis outfielder Tyler O’Neill ($3.4 million), Kansas City infielder Nicky Lopez ($2.55 million), Miami right-hander Pablo López and catcher Jacob Stallings (both $2.45 million), Milwaukee right-hander Adrian Houser ($2,425,000) and Cincinnati pitcher Lucas Sims ($1.2 million).

Also winning were Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier ($8 million) and Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi ($8.5 million).

Arbitration hearings usually are held during the first three weeks of February but were delayed by the lockout.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

