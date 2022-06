A “soft” grand opening was held Thursday at the Community Engagement Center (CEC), Whitewater. The building, 1260 W. Main St., which is often referenced by residents as “the purple building,” due to its distinctive exterior, is operated by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and tenants, coordinators and volunteers at the grand opening were eager to make people aware of the amenities and services inside, all of which are available to the public.

