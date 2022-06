Ina Garten is adored by her fans for many reasons: her positive energy, her beautiful Hamptons home, her self-taught skill set, her often decadently delicious recipes, and her equating cooking with love – to name a few. She's also meticulous in the kitchen. According to a New York Times article, her recipes are tested "between 10 and 12 times before publication." During the pandemic, Garten showed us a more casual side to her personality, gaining additional followers and the trust of a slew of people, stuck at home with little meal inspiration.

