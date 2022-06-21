ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Our 18 Most Popular Summer Recipes

By Benjamin Kemper
Saveur
Saveur
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zj8wT_0gHiv51j00
Photography by Linda Pugliese; Food Styling by Christine Albano; Prop Styling by Carla Gonzalez-Hart

Summer is great, but it makes us panic. It’s the culinary paradox of choice: There are just too many great seasonal ingredients to cook with. As our kitchens burst with tomatoes and blueberries and watermelon and zucchini—somehow, always way too much zucchini—we hem and haw over whether to grill this or fry that, whether to turn that bushel of cukes into salad or blitz it into soup. Happily, there are no wrong answers, as our most popular summer recipes go to show. So fire up the grill, queue up that summer playlist, and don’t overthink it. Just get cooking.

Adobo Chicken Wings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mDZPY_0gHiv51j00
Photography by Matt Taylor-Gross

Crisped under the broiler as opposed to on the stove, these mess-free Filipino-inspired chicken wings are simultaneously crisp and sticky—and phenomenally flavorful. Get the recipe >

Sweet Corn Pakoras

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GfQUY_0gHiv51j00
Photography by Belle Morizio

Chickpea flour acts as a savory binder in these Indian corn fritters that go wonderfully with mint-cilantro chutney. Get the recipe >

Okroshka (Chilled Russian Buttermilk Soup with Fresh Herbs)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oiPJu_0gHiv51j00
Photography by Simon Bajada

A quintessential Russian summer soup, okroshka is tangy and fresh with heaps of torn herbs. Grated horseradish and spicy mustard make it anything but bland. Get the recipe >

Gazpacho Andaluz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WOrgB_0gHiv51j00
Photography by Belle Morizio

There are as many versions of gazpacho as there are abuelas in Spain, but this creamy tomato-based Andalusian rendition is the most famous of the lot for a reason. Get the recipe >

Paneer Tikka Kebabs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hYpLf_0gHiv51j00
Photography by Thomas Payne

Not grilled cheese. We’re talking grilled cheese—spicy marinated char-grilled skewers redolent of cumin, ginger, garlic, and lime. Get the recipe >

Marinated Tomatoes with Mint

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xOzag_0gHiv51j00
Photography by Elizabeth Cecil

Cool off with this pitch-perfect salad that plays well alongside barbecued meats and fish. Get the recipe >

Summer Panzanella

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XNy0S_0gHiv51j00
Photography by Belle Morizio

Day-old country bread gets a second life in this garlicky tomato salad ribboned with torn fresh basil. Get the recipe >

Watermelon, Feta, and Jalapeno Salad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Dudl_0gHiv51j00
Photography by Belle Morizio

Watermelon-feta salad gets a Southeast Asian twist in this refreshing starter or side flavored with fish sauce, chiles, and Thai basil. Get the recipe >

Char-Smoked Baby Back Ribs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8kor_0gHiv51j00
Photography by Michael Turek

Barbecue eminence Sean Brock has a grilling trick to share: You can turn your grill into a smoker. This knockout rib recipe will show you how. Get the recipe >

Shrimp Satay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AjGUb_0gHiv51j00
Photography by Belle Morizio

Everything tastes better on a stick—especially coconut-marinated shrimp. Get the recipe >

Blackberry Plum Lattice Pie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l5cwE_0gHiv51j00
Photography by Belle Morizio

Turning up to the barbecue or summer potluck with a lattice-topped berry pie is a culinary flex that—trust us—virtually any baker can pull off, as proven by this minimal-fuss recipe. Get the recipe >

El Quijote Sangría

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39DW2O_0gHiv51j00
Photography by Eric Medsker

Upgrade your picnic punch with this recipe from Manhattan’s most iconic Spanish restaurant. Get the recipe >

Warm Red Potato Salad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45J1h7_0gHiv51j00
Photography by Laura Sant

Grilling the potatoes adds a smoky undertow to this vinegary potato salad that can be doubled or tripled for a crowd. Get the recipe >

Sweet Tea

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pi6oI_0gHiv51j00
Photography by Belle Morizio

This classic Southern sweet tea recipe comes to us from the founder of the Southern Sweet Tea Sip-Off, so yeah, you know it’s legit. Get the recipe >

Pasta Alla Norma (Pasta with Tomato Sauce and Eggplant)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HM4Xd_0gHiv51j00
Photography by Matt Taylor-Gross

What better way to use up a bumper crop of eggplant than to fry it into melty submission and stir it into bucatini? Get the recipe >

Pikliz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30TrzI_0gHiv51j00
Photography by Maura McEvoy

All summer long, we pile this undressed version of the classic Haitian ­coleslaw on sandwiches and salads for extra crunch. Get the recipe >

Blueberry Pancakes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3olPWr_0gHiv51j00
Photography by Linda Pugliese; Food Styling by Christine Albano; Prop Styling by Carla Gonzalez-Hart

Our favorite blueberry pancake recipe incorporates seltzer for fluff and yogurt for tang. Get the recipe >

Peach Cobbler

Toasted almond streusel, bubbling peach filling, a scoop of vanilla ice cream—peach cobbler is one of summer’s most heavenly treats. Get the recipe >

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Brock
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Summer Long#Potato Salad#Manhattan#Grilling#Food Drink#Indian#Russian#Andalusian
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Saveur

Saveur

161
Followers
269
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Saveur is the global guide to cooking, entertaining, and food travel. Bring home the world's best recipes, drinks, seasonal dishes, and tips.

 https://www.saveur.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy