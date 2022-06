Valley National Bank won’t break the bank with its new lease in Midtown South. The New Jersey-based lender signed a 15-year lease to relocate and consolidate its offices from two locations — an outpost at 350 Madison Avenue and its 16,400-square-foot space at 924 Broadway — to 15,317 square feet across part of the 22nd and 15th floors of 245 Fifth Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned. Asking rent was $73 per square foot, according to the landlord, The Moinian Group.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO