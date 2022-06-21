William Francis King, Jr

Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford was the guest speaker at the Lawrenceburg Rotary Club on Friday, June 24, 2022. Mr. Ford has served as Pulaski Mayor since 2010 and is a Business Instructor at UT Southern. He discussed progress in the City of Pulaski over the past twelve years including improved relationships between the city and county governments, support for the Chamber of Commerce, and creation of a Citizens Advisory Board to recognize citizens of Pulaski who had not been recognized in the past. Ford also discussed a recent controversy over filling in the city pool and replacing with a splash pad that attracted more users in a single weekend than the old pool had seen in the last three years.

PULASKI, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO