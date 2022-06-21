ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, TN

William Francis King, Jr

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam (Billy) Francis King, Jr., passed away on June 20, 2022, at his home in Pulaski, TN. He was born in Giles County, TN on February 16, 1936, retired truck driver, life-long member of Fairview Church of Christ,...

Roderick Wade Barnett

Roderick Wade Barnett , age 61 of Five Points, TN passed away Friday June 24, 2022 at Home after an extended illness. He was a native of Lauderdale Co,AL.Owner Operator Trucker, and a member of Branding Iron Cowboy Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday June 26, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Chris Simmons and Nolan Clemons will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bonnertown Cemetery.
FIVE POINTS, TN
Ruth J. Abernathy

Ruth J. Abernathy passed away Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022, at Meadowbrook Nursing & Rehab in Pulaski, Tennessee. She was born on March 6th, 1937 in Lake George, Colorado and was 85 years old. Ruth was a member of the New Zion Baptist Church and was retired from Fafnir Bearing in...
PULASKI, TN
Jerry Wayne Smith

Jerry Wayne (Smitty) Smith, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tennessee. Smitty was born on September 17, 1952, to William “Bill” and Betty Smith in Lawrence County, Tennessee. From the day he was born, Smitty had always been...
COLUMBIA, TN
David Haddix

David Haddix was 67 years 7 months and 1 day old when he left this world for a beautiful eternity with his Savior. He was a patient at Tristar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, Tennessee. David was born on November 15, 1954, in Columbus, Indiana, to the late Russell and...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Lowell Ray Roden

Lowell Ray “Red” Roden, 78, of Anderson, AL, passed away Tuesday, June21st, peacefully at his home surrounded by family, after an extended illness. He served in the Army from 1967 to 1969 as an E5. He was retired from Labor Local 366 and was a member of Corum’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He had a love for hunting, fishing, and old cars. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Those that knew him, knew he loved to spoil his grandsons. He will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. Until we meet again, we love you very much.
ANDERSON, AL
Louie Belton Hannah

Louie Belton Hannah, 94, of Florence, AL, passed away June 24, 2022 at Glenwood Rehab. Louie was a retired self-employed carpenter and painter and a member of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mamie Sue McMurtrey Hannah. There will be a Graveside Service held for Mr. Hannah on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Greenhill Cemetery with Brian Smith officiating. A full obituary will be posted later.
FLORENCE, AL
Minard Abernathy, Jr.

Minard “Rooster” Abernathy, Jr of Pulaski passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Pulaski, TN on December 5, 1935 and was 86 years old. He was a married and devoted husband to Mardra Abernathy, and was a veteran of the United States Army. He loved his family, fixing bicycles, and going hunting and fishing. He was a licensed taxidermist and worked for the Pulaski Electric System, Moonglow Drive inn, Genesco, Giles County Hospital, and Westhill School. He enjoyed watching wrestling and most of all spending time with his family.
PULASKI, TN
Pulaski Mayor, Pat Ford, Speaks at Lawrenceburg Rotary Club

Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford was the guest speaker at the Lawrenceburg Rotary Club on Friday, June 24, 2022. Mr. Ford has served as Pulaski Mayor since 2010 and is a Business Instructor at UT Southern. He discussed progress in the City of Pulaski over the past twelve years including improved relationships between the city and county governments, support for the Chamber of Commerce, and creation of a Citizens Advisory Board to recognize citizens of Pulaski who had not been recognized in the past. Ford also discussed a recent controversy over filling in the city pool and replacing with a splash pad that attracted more users in a single weekend than the old pool had seen in the last three years.
PULASKI, TN
Sara Snoddy Alexander

Sara Snoddy Alexander, 86, of Killen died Monday, June 20, 2022, at her residence. Funeral service will be Friday, June 24, 2022, 10 AM at Elkins East Chapel with Bro. Greg Cook officiating. Burial will be at Center Star Cemetery. Mrs. Alexander was preceded in death by her husband, Cedric...
KILLEN, AL
Local Red Cross Donation Opportunities

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS. BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE JULY 5TH IN LEWIS COUNTY AT HOHENWALD CHURCH OF CHRIST FROM 1:30 TO 5:30; JULY 5TH IN MAURY COUNTY AT COLUMBIA FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH FROM 12:30 TO 5:30 AND ON JULY 12TH IN MARSHALL COUNTY AT LEWISBURG CHURCH STREET CHURCH OF CHRIST FROM 1 TO 5. TO REGISTER GO TO RED CROSS BLOOD DOT ORG.
LEWIS COUNTY, TN
Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen Scheduled to Meet

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE A RESOLUTION RELATIVE TO FILING OF 2020 DELINQUENT TAXES, THE AUTHORIZATION TO PURCHASE 2022-2023 CAPITAL ITEMS, AND TO CONSIDER EMPLOYEE BONUSES. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT NOON WITH A PUBLIC HEARING SCHEDULED FOR 12:05 RELATIVE TO 2022-2023 GENERAL GOVERNMENT BUDGETS.
PULASKI, TN
Burn Ban Enacted for the City of Lawrenceburg

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG HAS ENACTED A BURN BAN EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO PERSISTENT DRY CONDITIONS. NO BURNING WILL BE ALLOWED DURING THIS TIME AND BURN PERMITS WILL NOT BE ISSUED BY THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT. ONCE MEASURABLE PRECIPITATION HAS FALLEN IN THE CITY, CITY OFFICIALS WILL...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
USDA Commodities Distribution Scheduled for Giles County

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED THURSDAY IN GILES COUNTY AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK ON ELKTON PIKE FROM 10 TO 12. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, AND RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
GILES COUNTY, TN
Emergency Lane Closures on I-65 in Marshall County

THE RESURFACING PROJECT CONTINUES ON INTERSTATE-65 IN MARSHALL COUNTY FROM NORTH OF US 31A (SR 11) TO THE MAURY COUNTY LINE, APPROXIMATELY MILE MARKERS 22-35, NIGHTLY BETWEEN 7 PM – 6 AM. THROUGH JUNE 29TH, EXCLUDING WEEKENDS. THERE WILL BE EMERGENCY LANE CLOSURE ON I-65 NORTHBOUND IN MARSHALL COUNTY...
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
Lawrence County Beer Board to Hold Public Hearing

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BEER BOARD WILL BE HOLDING A PUBLIC HEARING ON JULY 1ST IN THE SECOND FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE BOARD WILL BE DISCUSSING AN APPLICATION FOR AN OFF-PREMISES PERMIT TO SELL BEER FROM A STORE. JEFFREY SCOTT MOORE WILL OPERATE, IF GRANTED THE PERMIT, UNDER THE NAME, MOORE’S COUNTRY STORE AND DELI IN FIVE POINTS.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
Freedom Fest Celebration Saturday at Rotary Park

THE 2022 FREEDOM FEST CELEBRATION WILL TAKE PLACE SATURDAY JUNE 25TH AT ROTARY PARK FROM 6 TO 9. ADMISSION IS FREE FOR THIS ANNUAL EVENT FILLED WITH GAMES FOR THE KIDS, FOOD TRUCKS AND VENDORS. ENTERTAINMENT WILL BE PROVIDED BY THE DERRICK NEWTON BAND. AT 9 ENJOY THE AREA'S LARGEST FIREWORKS DISPLAY. FOR MORE INFORMATION CHECK OUT LAW CO SOCIAL'S PAGE ON FACEBOOK.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Silver Alert Issued for Lawrenceburg MaN

THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATIONS HAS ISSUED A SILVER ALERT IN AN EFFORT TO LOCATE GREGORY HINSON, WHO IS MISSING FROM LAWRENCEBURG. HINSON IS 60 YEARS OF AGE, 6 FOOT 1 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 150 POUNDS, WITH BLONDE HAIR AND HAZEL EYES. HINSON MAY BE IN A 2011 GREY GMC TERRAIN WITH TN PLATE 429-YZV. HINSON HAS A MEDICAL CONDITION THAT MAY IMPAIR HIS ABILITY TO RETURN SAFELY WITHOUT ASSISTANCE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF GREGORY HINSON IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 931-762-2276 OR TBI AT 1-800-TBI-FIND.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Senior Feud at St. Clair

Two team of seniors compete to name the most popular answers to survey questions to win prizes. Fun times for all. Meets in room 104. Call 615-848-2550 for more information.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Arrest in Drug Overdose Death of Rutherford County Woman

A months-long investigation into the June 2021 fentanyl overdose death of a Rutherford County woman has resulted in the indictment of accused drug seller Blake Warrick on a charge of second-degree murder. Narcotics detectives from the Neighborhood Safety Unit of the Specialized Investigations Division arrested 21-year-old Warrick on the indictment...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

