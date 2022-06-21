William Francis King, Jr

Lowell Ray “Red” Roden, 78, of Anderson, AL, passed away Tuesday, June21st, peacefully at his home surrounded by family, after an extended illness. He served in the Army from 1967 to 1969 as an E5. He was retired from Labor Local 366 and was a member of Corum’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He had a love for hunting, fishing, and old cars. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Those that knew him, knew he loved to spoil his grandsons. He will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. Until we meet again, we love you very much.
