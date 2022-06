(AP) — Almost 300 high school seniors received their diplomas in Uvalde in the shadow of the massacre of 19 elementary school students and two teachers one month earlier. The 288 red-gowned Uvalde High School seniors sat in 100-degree heat at the school stadium Friday with 21 “Uvalde Strong” placards arrayed before their ranks as school and student leaders spoke.

