Walton, OR

Crash closes Hwy 126W westbound near Walton; all lanes now open

By News Staff
KVAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALTON, Ore. - A crash closed the westbound lanes of Highway 126W near Walton on...

kval.com

KVAL

Eugene Police: Crash closes Hwy 99N near Fairfield Avenue

UPDATE (4:22pm): Hwy 99N at Fairfield Avenue is now reopened to regular traffic, Eugene Police reported. EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area of Highway 99N near Fairfield Avenue due to a traffic collision. "Both directions of Hwy 99N near Fairfield Avenue will...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

School bus crash on Marcola Road sends driver to the hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - A school bus drove off the highway and into a field on Marcola Road near milepost 3 just east of Springfield Friday morning. The driver was taken by ambulance to RiverBend hospital. There is no word yet on their condition. One 6-year-old child was aboard the bus...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO HOSPITALIZED AFTER TWO-VEHICLE WRECK

Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck on Thursday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 10:15 a.m. a sedan was eastbound in the 4100 block of Umpqua Highway 99 near Krewson Road in the Drain area when it crossed over the center line for unknown reasons and sideswiped a pickup. The vehicle that was hit rolled and came to rest on its passenger side. The left front tire of the sedan was sheared off.
DRAIN, OR
kezi.com

One taken to hospital after school bus runs off Marcola Road

MARCOLA, Ore. -- A school bus went off the road and slowed traffic for a few hours this morning, the Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District reports. According to officials, on the morning of June 24 at about 8:45 a school bus went off Marcola Road. The Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District, Lane County Sheriff's Office, and Eugene-Springfield Fire and Rescue responded. Authorities say the driver was found in serious condition and taken to a nearby hospital. They add that only one student was on board, and they were not injured.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO ACCIDENTS ON INTERSTATE FIVE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Oregon State Police dealt with two accidents two miles apart at about the same time on Wednesday afternoon. An OSP report said just before 4:20 p.m. troopers were dispatched to a crash involving a semi-truck and trailer, and a sports car in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 about a mile south of Sutherlin. The report said the truck was changing lanes when it hit the second vehicle at a rear-end angle. The sports car was pushed around the front of the semi-truck and spun around, hitting the semi on the driver’s side. The car struck the concrete barrier several times before coming to a rest.
oregontoday.net

Update Jasper/Lowell Road Fatal, June 22

Lane Co. SO release – *UPDATE* 06/21/22 – The person killed in last week’s crash on Jasper-Lowell Rd. has been identified as 91 year old Thomas William Tonkin of Westfir. Tonkin was the passenger of a white 1999 Cadillac Deville driven by 67 year old Mindey Koch, also of Westfir. They had been driving eastbound on Jasper Lowell Rd. when, for an unknown reason, they crossed into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with a gray 2020 Toyota Prius driven by 56 year old Valerie Shepler of Lowell. Koch and Shepler were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Tonkin died on scene. – Original release – Deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the 37000blk of Jasper Lowell Rd. shortly after 6:30pm this evening. Initial investigation reveals that a white Cadillac was driving eastbound on Jasper Lowell Rd. when it crossed into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason. The Cadillac then struck a westbound Toyota Prius head-on. The drivers of the Cadillac and Prius were transported to an area hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries. A passenger in the Cadillac died on scene. The names of the involved are being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
WESTFIR, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED DUII WRECK

A Roseburg man was cited after an alleged DUII wreck by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday. A DCSO report said at about 12:40 a.m. a deputy responded to a sedan off the road near OC Brown Park on Buckhorn Road in the Dixonville area. The driver was allegedly found to be intoxicated. He provided a blood alcohol content level of .18, which is over two times the legal level of intoxication. The man’s vehicle was towed. He was cited for DUII and for driving while suspended and was released.
ROSEBURG, OR
kcfmradio.com

Eyesore Removed From Port Mooring; First Citizen Nominations; Protect Your Pets on 4th Celebrations; County Makes New Cabins Available; New COVID-19 Cases

The Creola has been a fixture on the Port of Siuslaw Docks for as long as Administrative Assistant, Kelly Stewart can remember. And, depending upon one’s perspective, it’s been an eyesore OR, generally said with more excitement, “the ghost ship”. Yesterday, the dilapidated 55 foot Chris-Craft yacht was dismantled and removed. Stewart says determining when a boat has been abandoned and when it needs to be removed is decided by Port of Siuslaw Commissioners.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Weekend heat wave prompts KVAL Weather Alert Days

EUGENE, Ore. — Ready or not, the summer heat is here. Temperatures are expected to warm to to some of the highest temperatures we've seen in 2022 this weekend. This comes nearly a year to the day when temperatures hit the all-time record highs for Eugene and Roseburg. The records currently stand at 111 degrees for Eugene and 114 degrees for Roseburg set on June 27, 2021.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING TRESPASS INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged trespass incident on Thursday. An RPD report said just before 11:30 a.m. the 56-year old was called in for being disorderly at a business in the 1500 block of Southeast Stephens. He was contacted by officers and advised that he was trespassed for life per the store’s wishes. An hour later, the suspect returned and allegedly acted disorderly by yelling at employees and customers.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Many escape heat on Florence coast; businesses get much needed boost

FLORENCE, Ore-- Temperatures are nearing triple digits this weekend, and hundreds decided to flock to the coast to escape the heat and enjoy the sun by the water. Bill Reagan has been fishing off the Florence coast for 20 years and said he's been eagerly waiting to get back out on the water for this summer season.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

10 arrests made following downtown Eugene civil unrest

EUGENE, Ore.-- Eugene Police arrested 10 people following downtown civil unrest Friday night. According to police, they received reports of a group posting on social media for people to attend a "Night of Rage" in the wake of the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. The group said they...
EUGENE, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

Advisory Message: Heat Advisory until 10:00PM Sunday

* WHAT...Temperatures in the 90s expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, Willapa Hills, I- 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and South Washington Cascade Foothills.
LANE COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Bare steeple: What’s up with Cumberland

You may have noticed that the steeple of the former Cumberland Church is partially uncovered. Sheets of particle board protecting it have been taken off. I noticed the change early last week and wondered about it. Before I could ask, Joel Orton sent me an update of what’s been going on with the 130-year-old church, which was moved last fall from its site at 401 S.E. Main St. to 1400 Santiam Road, a few blocks away.
ALBANY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENTS CITED FOLLOWING DOG BITE INCIDENT

A pair of transients were cited following A dog bite incident near a transient camp on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:15 a.m. a 34-year old Klamath Falls man was visiting Roseburg for the first time to play at the disc golf course near Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The man was unfamiliar with the course layout and found himself walking on the lower road into the transient camps. A pit bull belonging to the female transient charged the victim and began biting him on the left calf.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Suspects in armed robbery arrested by Lebanon police

LEBANON, Ore. -- Two men were arrested yesterday, June 23 in connection to an April armed robbery at a gold dealer, police said. The Lebanon Police Department says that on April 14, 2022, an armed robbery was reported at Cash for Gold Now, a gold seller on south Santiam Highway in Lebanon. Police say that two men wearing motorcycle helmets took an amount of cash at gunpoint and got away on a motorcycle. According to police, no one was injured in the robbery and there is no danger to the public.
LEBANON, OR

