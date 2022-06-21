ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NY

One-Vehicle Crash in Town of Westfield Injures Three

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people were injured in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Westfield. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say the incident occurred on Route 5 near 8th...

Frewsburg Man Injured in Overnight Motorcycle Crash

A Frewsburg man suffered minor injuries in a motorcycle crash early Sunday in the Town of Carroll. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say a motorcycle operated by 22-year-old Robert Lingenfelter struck an animal while traveling on Frew Run Road shortly before 12:30 AM. Lingenfelter lost control of the motorcycle and was subsequently ejected. He was transported by Frewsburg Fire to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Frewsburg man injured after motorcycle hits animal

FREWSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Frewsburg man suffered minor injuries after his motorcycle hit an animal on Frew Run Road just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office. Robert Lingenfelter was reportedly taken to UPMC by Frewsburg Fire for treatment of his injuries. Per the Sheriff’s office, Lingenfelter lost […]
FREWSBURG, NY
valleynewslive.com

Man dies in vehicle fire on I-94

NEAR BUFFALO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has died following a vehicle fire on I-94 near Buffalo. Shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to the eastbound lane of the interstate, where they found the vehicle on fire. First responders pulled the man from the vehicle...
BUFFALO, ND
News 4 Buffalo

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office investigating Hanover fire

HANOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, deputies, Forestville Fire and mutual aid responded to a residential fire on Bennett State Road around 8:30 Saturday morning. The residence was vacant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Forestville Fire later requested the Sheriff’s Fire Investigation Team, as […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police: Kenmore man arrested for DWI after crashing into four vehicles

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Kenmore man will face several charges after hitting four parked vehicles in the City of Tonawanda while driving while intoxicated, according to police. Andrew Dickman, 26, was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI and suspended driver’s license, no driver’s license and failure to keep right after his car reportedly struck four […]
wnynewsnow.com

Police Provide Update In Serious Motorcycle Crash That Snarled Traffic

LAKEWOOD – Police are providing an update on a serious motorcycle crash that snarled up traffic along a busy stretch of roadway in Lakewood last weekend. On Saturday at around 11:30 a.m., Lakewood-Busti Police Department and Lakewood Fire Department responded to a car vs. motorcycle accident at the intersection of E. Fairmount Ave and Fairdale Ave. near the Walmart.
LAKEWOOD, NY
explore venango

Police Release Details of Motorcycle Crash That Left Harrisville Man Seriously Injured

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding a Harrisville man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred as a 1996 Harley-Davidson FXS operated by 46-year-old Joseph E. Cooke, of Harrisville, was traveling eastbound on State Route 208, near Clintonville Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County, around 9:59 p.m. on May 25.
HARRISVILLE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Several Hurt In Northern Chautauqua County Crash

WESTFEILD – Several people were hurt following a crash in northern Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened on Route 5 near Eight Street in the Town of Westfield on Tuesday. Following an investigation, deputies said 21-year-old Bisitt Welday was headed east when she...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Construction Underway for Lake Shore Drive Complete Streets Project

Construction has officially begun on a section of Lake Shore Drive in Dunkirk, as the city works on its Lake Shore Drive Complete Streets Project. Mayor Willie Rosas says motorists can expect much slower traffic during the construction period, which will last throughout the summer. Rosas says there will still be two lanes of traffic open during that time, and it will be safe for pedestrians to cross...
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Sherman Man in Morning Altercation

A Sherman man was arrested on multiple charges following an altercation Sunday morning in the village. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street at about 10:15 AM and found that 22-year-old Trever Kneer had allegedly struck numerous people and damaged property belonging to those same people. Kneer was charged with one count of 4th-degree criminal mischief and two counts of 2nd-degree harassment, and he was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
SHERMAN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Suspect in dirt bike theft facing additional charges in Dunkirk

A Dunkirk man, one of two men charged with the theft a dirt bike from the town of Sheridan, is facing additional charges in the city of Dunkirk. Dunkirk Police say officers observed the dirt bike with no lights traveling on Lake Shore Drive East shortly before 1:15 AM on June 14. After failing to comply, the dirt bike led officers on a vehicle pursuit. Police terminated the chase after the bike accelerated to a high rate of speed and became erratic. A short time later, the bike was located on the railroad tracks near Middle Road, and the pursuit resumed. After losing sight of the bike, police established a perimeter and located the operator of the dirt bike, 27-year-old Dakota Sugg. A passenger, 26-year-old Joshua Heimerl of Angola, fled on foot, but was apprehended a short time later. Heimerl was wanted on an outstanding warrant and turned over to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Sugg is facing charges of criminal possession of stolen property in the 3rd degree (Class D felony), unlawful fleeing a police officer in the 3rd degree, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, and several vehicle and traffic law infractions.
DUNKIRK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Wanted Man Arrested At Jamestown Convenience Store

JAMESTOWN – A wanted man is in police custody after he was arrested at a Jamestown convenience store on Wednesday night. Jamestown Police report officers responded to the 7-Eleven on N. Main Street around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, 19-year-old Xavier Ramos was identified at the scene and it was...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WIBX 950

14 People Wanted By The Erie County Sheriff For Warrants [Photos]

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for these folks who have outstanding warrants. These are the most recent 'fugitives.'. If you know their whereabouts, contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903. Any information you report will be kept confidential. DO NOT attempt to apprehend any subject yourself.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Mayville Man Charged in Altercation

A Mayville man is facing charges after an investigation into an altercation that took place Wednesday evening at an address in Mayville. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene shortly before 9:30 PM and discovered that 39-year-old Benjamin Preston allegedly punched another person and prevented that person from calling emergency services. A warrant was issued Thursday for Preston's arrest, and he was picked up a short time later. He was brought to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree harassment and 4th-degree criminal mischief. He will appear in Chautauqua Town Court at a later date.
MAYVILLE, NY
wordpress.com

Police Execute Search Warrant at 111 Lord St

On June 22, 2022, members of Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, Dunkirk Police Department Patrol and SRT, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s SWAT Team accompanied by several investigators, along with Jamestown Police Metro Drug Task Force, conducted a Search warrant at 111 Lord Street in the City of Dunkirk. Within the residence, officers located $1503.00 in US Currency, a loaded semiautomatic Bersa Thunder .380 pistol, 700 bindles containing approximately 72.2 grams of Fentanyl packaged for individual street level sale, 24.9 grams of cocaine hydrochloride, 7.49 grams of crack cocaine also packaged for individual street level sale, along drug paraphernalia consisting of packaging and scales. Neither of the individuals located within the residence are capable of possessing a pistol in NYS.
DUNKIRK, NY

