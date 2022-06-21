What is Ray Tracing

Today, Xbox owners can save on a new wireless controller for Xbox Series X, and get a discount on three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch owners can already save a few bucks on the latest release, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. In the GPU world, the RTX 3080 has hit a new price low of $779.99 on Amazon. It's an MSI video card and it features a beefy triple fan active cooling system. For those of you looking to upgrade your primary SSD (or your PS5 SSD) with a blazing fast high capacity 2TB M.2 SSD, there are three options. One of them is under $200 and the other two are not far behind. Plus, Nintendo Switch favorite Super Mario Odyssey is on sale for a great discount, you can get a new headset for your PS5 or Xbox Series X, and JBL wireless earbuds are on sale.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO