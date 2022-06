South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) plans to file a petition to overturn an injunction of the state’s Fetal Heartbeat Act following Friday morning’s historic Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. The law would effectively ban all abortions after 6 weeks in the state, but would include exceptions for rape, incest, fetal anomalies, or if the mother’s life is in danger. However, if a doctor were to perform an abortion outside of those parameters, they could face felony charges, up to two years in jail, and a $10,000 fine.

2 DAYS AGO