Lois Ann Wooldridge (Haberman) died due to complications with dementia on June 9, 2022. Lois was a beloved artist who captured images of people, landscapes, and animals, using the Lake Tahoe area as a backdrop to her creativity. She enjoyed being a member of the Tahoe Art League for many years and displayed her art at numerous venues in the Tahoe area. Lois was a highly imaginative person who at times during her life wrote stories, sewed, and loved entertaining at her home. She is predeceased by Glenn Wooldridge, her husband of sixty-three years, and is survived by daughters Theresa and Rose, seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Lover of the sun, bears, and gardening, Lois will be greatly missed by her family.

