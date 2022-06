Coinbase's Dutch clientele will soon have to meet additional know-your-customer (KYC) requirements when transferring crypto to wallets held outside of the exchange. Specifically, beginning June 27, Coinbase users in the Netherlands wishing to pull crypto from the exchange will have to share the recipient's full name and residential address as well as the purpose of the transfer. In certain circumstances, customers would be required to link a Coinbase (COIN) wallet to their main Coinbase account to verify that they control the wallet receiving crypto assets.

