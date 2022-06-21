ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

GF man charged with 4 counts of reckless endangerment

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Grand Forks man has been arrested and charged with four felony counts of reckless endangerment in connection with a...

knoxradio.com

Comments / 1

KNOX News Radio

GF man injured by gun discharge

A Grand Forks man was transported to Altru Hospital early this morning (Thursday) after he accidentally shot himself in the hand. Grand Forks police responded to the 900 block of Belmont Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived they discovered the individual suffering from a self-inflicted injury. Authorities say...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

2 arrested after wild police chase across F-M metro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were booked into the Cass County Jail after leading law enforcement on a wild overnight chase that stretched across from the Fargo-Moorhead metro. Fargo Police officials said around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 a Fargo Police officer tried to pull over...
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

I-29 motorcycle crash results in serious injury

A 67-year old Grandin man suffered serious injuries when he lost control of his motorcycle on I-29 Friday afternoon. The North Dakota Patrol says the rider was heading north at speeds of 65-70 mph when the motorcycle began to wobble. The crash occurred about a mile south of Gardner around 3:00 p.m. The rider was transported by helicopter to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.
KFYR-TV

Pair plead guilty to raping minor in Burleigh County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Fort Yates woman and a Grand Forks man have pleaded guilty to raping a minor. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Georgia Windyboy and 37-year-old Jarred Peltier used drugs together before injecting a minor with drugs and raping her last December. They say Peltier gave Windyboy drugs in exchange for the sexual activity with the minor. The minor told police she did not consent.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Crime & Safety
KNOX News Radio

GF Fire displaces three people

A fire last night ( Saturday) destroyed a shed and forced three people from a mobile home. The Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 5218 Circle Dr. North shortly before 11:30 p.m. for a report of a structure fire. Fire crews arrived on scene to find a shed in the back of the property fully involved and that fire had spread to the mobile home.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Three people displaced by shed fire that spread to mobile home

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire has displaced three people living in a mobile home in Grand Forks. Emergency crews were called around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night to 5218 Circle Dr for a report of a fire. When they arrived, a shed was found fully involved in...
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Motorcycle crash near Gardner shuts down I-29 for an hour

(Gardner, ND) -- A Grandin man suffered serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle just north of Gardner on I-29 late Friday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 67-year-old was riding his Harley Davidson northbound on the highway around 3 p.m. going 65 to 70mph when the bike began to wobble. The rider then laid it down, and was seriously hurt.
GARDNER, ND
valleynewslive.com

Home is total loss in Polk County fire

POLK COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s says it responded to a structure fire around 4:45 am today at 37098 US Hwy 2 in the Rosebud Township. When deputies arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames. No one was home at the...
POLK COUNTY, MN
froggyweb.com

City of Grand Forks truck damages UND skywalk

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A UND skywalk over University Avenue was damaged by a City of Grand Forks vehicle Friday morning. UND officials say around 4 a.m., a city dump truck was driving westbound with its box raised too high and struck the skywalk that connects Johnstone and Hancock Halls near Princeton Street. The crash caused visible damage to the skywalk’s east side.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Rescue teams search Red River for missing man

The search continues for a male individual who jumped into the Red River on Wednesday. The East Grand Forks (MN) Police Department reports officers were called to 208 2nd Avenue NW shortly after 4:00 p.m. on a report of an unwanted person. Authorities say the man voluntarily left the area and said he was returning to Grand Forks.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

GFFD releases cause of home fire

The Grand Forks Fire Department says an electrical cord attached to an air conditioning unit is to blame for a house fire on Wednesday. Crews were called to 1819 North 4th Street around 8:30 a.m. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the back of the residence. As firefighters entered the structure they encountered heavy smoke and flames. The fire was quickly extinguished.
GRAND FORKS, ND
CBS Minnesota

2 deputies hurt after airboat flips during buoy installation on northern Minnesota lake

MENTOR, Minn. -- Two sheriff's deputies were hospitalized Wednesday morning after their airboat tipped over on a northern Minnesota lake and sank. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the deputies were working to help county highway officials install buoys on the eastern shore of Maple Lake near Mentor, which is roughly 60 miles west of Bemidji. During the installation process, the airboat flipped over and sank to the bottom of the lake. Two highway department personnel were also on the boat when it overturned. The two deputies were brought to Essentia Hospital in Fosston with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening," the sheriff's office said. The highway officials weren't hurt. All four were wearing life jackets. A dive team was called to help pull the boat out of the lake. An airboat is a flat-bottomed watercraft with a large aircraft-like propeller on the backend.The incident remains under investigation. 
MENTOR, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNOX News Radio

GF County deals with broken pipe

A foul smell in the Grand Forks Courthouse basement has been traced back to a broken sewer pipe. County Administrator Tom Ford informed county commissioners this week that a 40 foot section of the line is rotting and cracked. He says fixing the broken line will cost around $7,500 dollars. The money will come out of the capital improvement budget.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Friday night storms in Red River Valley

A large storm system passed through the Red River Valley prompting numerous weather warnings on Friday. The National Weather Service says winds of 50 mph or greater were common with an 88 mph gust clocked north of East Grand Forks. Heavy rains reported at many locations. The NWS says tornadoes...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
kroxam.com

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING ISSUED FOR POLK COUNTY AND OTHER NORTHWEST MINNESOTA COUNTIES

NORTHWESTERN NORMAN COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MINNESOTA…. SOUTHEASTERN GRAND FORKS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN NORTH DAKOTA…. NORTHERN CASS COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NORTH DAKOTA…. AT 7:10 P.M., SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR HAROLD TO NEAR CALEDONIA TO COLGATE, MOVING EAST AT 30 MPH. HIGH WIND GUSTS WILL OCCUR PRIOR TO THE ARRIVAL OF THUNDERSTORMS.
POLK COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

Business News: GF jobs…Boot Barn & Green Mill

Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week as the U.S. job market remains robust despite myriad economic pressures, including four-decade high inflation. The Labor Department says applications for jobless aid for the week ending June 18 fell to 229,000, a decline of 2,000 from the previous week. First-time applications generally mirror the number of layoffs.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Greater Grand Forks Fair canceled Friday due severe weather

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Greater Grand Forks Fair was canceled on Friday night as storms rolled in and tornado warnings were issued. Fair organizers tell Valley News Live they plan to re-open the fair at noon on Saturday, June 25, after some clean-up is done. Friday...
GRAND FORKS, ND
740thefan.com

Cass officials changed course on citizenship verification on Election Day

FARGO (KFGO) – After getting complaints from voters, campaigns, and advocacy groups, Cass County elections officials changed course on primary Election Day from requiring documentation for voters who were flagged as non-citizens when their IDs were checked, to simply allowing those voters to verbally attest to their citizenship. The updated guidance came from States Attorney Birch Burdick around noon.
CASS COUNTY, ND

