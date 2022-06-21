La-Z-Boy: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONROE, Mich. (AP) _ La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $57.5 million.

The Monroe, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.07 per share.

The furniture company posted revenue of $684.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $150 million, or $3.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.36 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LZB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LZB