The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Nonfiction

1. I’d Like to Play Alone, Please by Tom Segura, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The End of the World Is Just the Beginning by Peter Zeihan, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

4. Battle for the American Mind by Pete Hegseth and David Goodwin, narrated by the authors (HarperAudio)

5. Spark by John J. Ratey, MD and Eric Hagerman – contributor, narrated by Allan Robertson (Little, Brown Spark)

6. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. Finding Me by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

8. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. Scars and Stripes by Tim Kennedy and Nick Palmisciano, narrated by Tim Kennedy (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

Fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

2. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

3. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett (Little, Brown & Company)

4. Sparring Partners by John Grisham, narrated by Jeff Daniels, Ethan Hawke, January LaVoy and the author (Random House Audio)

5. Riverbend Reunion by Carolyn Brown, narrated by Brittany Pressley (Brilliance Audio)

6. The Dirty Truth by Winter Renshaw, narrated by Aaron Shedlock and Nicola Lambo (Brilliance Audio)

7. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)

9. Match Game by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray (Podium Audio)

10. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

