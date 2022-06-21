Kim Kardashian Insists She Isn't 'Trying To Lose Any More Weight' After Dropping 21 Pounds In Less Than 3 Months

mega

Before Kim Kardashian could slip into Marilyn Monroe 's iconic dress, she worked with a trainer to drop 16 pounds in just three weeks. And though the reality star confessed to indulging in donuts and pizza after wearing the scene-stealing frock at the May 2 Met Gala, she's decided to stick to the leaner diet for here on out.

"Since then, afterwards, I continued to eat really healthy. I'm down 21 lbs. now," the mom-of-four spilled on the Tuesday, June 21, episode of Today . "I'm not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar — a lot of junk food ... a lot of fried foods. And I just completely changed my lifestyle . It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health."

The Skims designer, 41, came under fire for her Met Gala weight loss, but she insisted she didn't do anything that put her health at risk.

"I looked at it like a role and I really wanted to wear this dress," she explained. "It was really important to me."

During her interview with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb , she also addressed the rumors she ruined Monroe's dress , as a photo that showed alleged missing rhinestones went viral.

"No," the star replied when asked if the buzz was true. "Ripley’s [and I] worked together so well; there were handlers in gloves that put it on me. I respect [Monroe], I understand how much this dress means to American history."

The makeup mogul has been too busy to even clap back at the trolls, as she was hard at work on her recently released skincare line , SKKN By Kim.

"The factories that I worked with said that products usually go through maybe five iterations of that product — and I went through between 20 and 25 on each product," she shared with Vogue . "I really took my time on the formulas, to make sure that when people get it, they separate that from [it being] a 'celebrity brand.' The SKKN brand is about making your skin look its best."