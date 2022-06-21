ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Chris Brown, Normani Serve Up Steamy Dance Routine

By Tony M. Centeno
Chris Brown is preparing to release his new Breezy album this week. Before the LP hits streaming services everywhere, the singer released his new music video for the second single from the project.

On Tuesday, June 21, Chris Brown dropped the video for "WE (Warm Embrace)." The Virginia native recruits singer Normani to be his co-star in the stunning visuals for the Don City-produced track. The video begins with Brown falling while surrounded by an array of colors and patterns. Once he wakes up from his dream, the singer sees Normani pull up to his crib. The two walk slowly toward each other with lust in their eyes before they begin their sensual dance routine.

The video arrives not long after the singer commented on the viral debate over who is the better artist between him and Michael Jackson. In an interview with Big Boy's Neighborhood , Brown shut down the argument that he outperformed the late King of Pop.

“My personal take on it is I wouldn’t even be breathing or even be able to sing a song if that man didn’t exist,” Brown said. “I don’t know if they look at it as a Jordan-Kobe thing, but I can't even look at it. He’s lightyears ahead. There is no competing with him.”

Chris Brown's new video also arrives a few days after he dropped his new song "Call Me Every Day" featuring WizKid . Look out for his Breezy album on June 24. Watch him and Normani's steaming hot dance routine in the "WE (Warm Embrace)" video up top.

