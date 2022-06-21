Kelly Clarkson Puts Her Own Spin On Her Favorite Maren Morris 'Slow Jam'

Photo: Episodic

Kelly Clarkson put her own soulful spin on a song from Maren Morris ’ Girl era during a must-listen performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show . Clarkson selected “RSVP” to cover during the “Kellyoke” segment of her talk show, even giving pop and R&B vibes to the slow jam:

“RSVP/ Bring your love to me, yeah/ It's an open invitation to an all-night situation/ If I'm where you wanna be/ RSVP/ I’m a fun party, yeah/ All you gots to bring, your loving/ ‘Cause I ain't wearing nothing/ Nothing you can't take off me/ RSVP”

Clarkson instantly became a fan of the song when Morris released Girl in 2019, deeming “RSVP” her “ new slow jam ” as she enthusiastically recommended the whole album to her Twitter followers. Referencing one of Clarkson’s tracks from Piece by Piece in 2015, Morris, a fellow Texan, followed up : “um, can we do a RSVP/Second Wind mashup, my Texas queen?”

The two powerhouse artists caught up on a different exchange they had on Twitter when Morris appeared on Tuesday morning’s episode (June 21)… In 2018, Morris tweeted that she thought red wine was “gross,” and Clarkson was quick to suggest a “winery tour” to ensure that Morris has had the right glass of Pinot Noir. “Seriously, we have to fix this,” Clarkson said at the time.

Now, Clarkson sought to “fix” the problem once and for all. She offered Morris a taste of Pinot Noir on the show, which Morris liked, and has also said recently on Twitter: “I take back everything I’ve ever said. Red wine is supreme.” Watch Clarkson aim to change Morris’ mind here .

Morris is one of many artists included in the star-studded lineup at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fans can tune in and watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival via an exclusive stream each night on September 23 and 24 on The CW app and CWTV.com . The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app.

Watch Clarkson cover “RSVP” here :