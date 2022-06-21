ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Air Force service member arrested in connection to insider attack on base in Syria that injured 4 Americans

By Barbara Starr
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
An airman has been arrested by military law enforcement in connection to an April attack at a US military base in northern Syria that injured four US service...

Comments / 40

LawAndOrder
4d ago

Due to the evil fueled by cnn and msm all standards have been lowered. Biden is destroying the world faster than Hitler. Vote trump red in every election as if your life depends on it. It does

Reply(9)
40
Dean Walker
4d ago

What nonsense in the comments especially the one's who are speculating based on race let me remind you that the Oklahoma City bombers were white male Americans, and the military is right on their approach 🤔 and the military will wait for this is forgotten about and then they will be charged at a article 32 hearing due process is a bit different under the UCMJ.

Reply(8)
13
Terry Scott
4d ago

Tell us his name, I bet he has a Middle Eastern background. Why cover up his name, almost all insider attacks are by foreigners who worked for the United States.

Reply
8
