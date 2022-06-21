ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL star Rob Gronkowski announces his retirement

By Kevin Dotson
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, a tight end in the NFL for 11 seasons as a member of the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced his retirement Tuesday on social...

WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
Sportico

Avalanche Add Stanley Cup to Record Kroenke Sports Hardware Haul

Click here to read the full article. It has been quite a year thus far for billionaire sports team owner Stan Kroenke. His Colorado Avalanche captured the Stanley Cup in six games Sunday night over the Lightning at Tampa’s Amalie Arena, winning 2-1 to claim their first championship since 2001. The victory comes only months after his Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, making Kroenke the first sports team owner to win a Super Bowl and another major pro sports title in any given calendar year. Toss in a recent National Lacrosse League title from his Colorado Mammoth– the team’s second–...
CNN

